'IT, telecom among 4 sectors that can be considered for portfolio in times of COVID'

The sharp downturn and recovery is a good illustration of the fact that investors should avoid timing the market and reacting to short-term movements. Investors should have a diversified portfolio, in line with their risk appetite and continue to invest in a systemic manner, Bharat Ravuri, Managing Director, Principal Asset Management, tells Moneycontrol's Sunil Shankar Matkar in an interview. Edited excerpts:

Q: The benchmark indices have shot up 50 percent from their March lows and the trend indicates that every dip has been bought into. Are you convinced of the rally, given the rising coronavirus infections and the expected weakness in the economy?

The rally in risky assets, including equity markets, has been global, with substantial participation from retail investors. The beginning of the rally was led by the fact that valuations were available quite cheap and subsequently supported by liquidity and central bank actions. However, the economic recovery is gradual and economic uncertainties still remain. Given the sharp recovery in stock prices, it is possible that markets remain volatile for the next couple of months.

If there is a sharp correction around the results, it may be a good entry point for investors from a medium-term perspective. In terms of events, the markets will continue to track the news flow on the availability of vaccine.

Q: Most experts feel that the June quarter earnings, so far, have either been better or in line with expectations. What are your thoughts and will the trend improve in the coming quarters?

The June quarter was expected to be a difficult quarter, given the lockdown conditions across the country. Most manufacturing companies would have operated for about a month and a half in the quarter. With black swan events like COVID-19, markets have already built in pessimistic assumptions on estimated earnings. Given the pessimism built in, there may be occasional positive surprises. The markets will keenly watch for commentary and outlook being provided by the companies to get a sense of the economic recovery and trends for the coming quarters.

Q: With a 60 percent rally from March lows, the auto index has outperformed the Nifty but, so far, sales and the June quarter earnings have not been so good. What is driving the sector and is it just a hope rally?

June 2020 auto sales improved notably on a sequential basis, supported by pent-up demand, better rural sentiments, a ramp-up in on-ground sales activities and a gradual opening of auto showrooms. However, volumes were lower than last year across segments, barring tractors. Further, there is likely to be a strong demand for two-wheelers and passenger vehicles with lower price points as some people shift to personal vehicles from public transport or shared mobility solutions.

We expect the demand to pick up gradually over the next few months. However, given that several economic indicators are showing signs of flattening in July compared to June, we will need to carefully watch for volume growth numbers.

Q: DIIs have been net sellers in July and MFs too. Do you expect a significant fall in inflows into equity funds in July and SIP to moderate further?

July has witnessed a slowdown in flows into equity funds and moderation in new SIP registrations. The sharp bounce back in the equity markets has led to profit-booking and has given a chance for investors to pause and assess their investments. Investments may probably pick up as clarity emerges on economic recovery and confidence in the growth of economy returns among investors. We believe that investors should continue to invest in a staggered manner (leveraging STP) in equity markets, in line with their financial goals and investment plans.

Q: What are the key sectors one should consider for a portfolio, especially after the coronavirus crisis, and why?

The sharp downturn and recovery in the markets is a good illustration of the fact that investors should avoid timing the market and reacting to short-term market movements – in either direction. Investors should have a diversified portfolio in line with their risk appetite and can continue to invest in a systemic manner to achieve their investments and savings goals.

The rural economy has been a relatively better performer during the COVID pandemic. This has been due to a good rabi season and the implementation of government welfare programmes in rural areas. Demand has been strong for pesticides and fertilisers for the ongoing kharif season. Tractor manufacturers could also benefit from the uptick in the rural economy.

Telecom has been the obvious gainer in the lockdown period due to increased data usage and more pricing power with the industry as it has consolidated. Two-wheelers and smaller, entry-level cars are also expected to gain as people avoid public transport in the initial months when the economy re-opens. The IT industry has continued to do well. Consumer durables, including laptops and other peripherals, will be in demand as people work from home and education goes online. Washing machines and dishwashers could also see an uptick in demand.

Q: What are your thoughts on geopolitical tensions —US-China and also India-China? Will both hit Indian economic growth or is it just a sentimental effect than fundamental?

The US-China and India-China geopolitical tensions would impact the markets. The US and China are the two largest economies in the World and continued conflict would create uncertainty that would have bearing on world markets. China in the past decades has developed into the world's manufacturing hub and is integrated and critical to the supply chain for a significant part of the world economy. We could witness a structural change in the coming years as supply chains attempt to de-risk and develop alternative production and manufacturing facilities, in addition to their China presence. This partial disengagement from China will present opportunities for other countries to grow. It is up to each country to what extent they can exploit this opportunity. So, while there would be volatility in the shorter term due to these conflicts, it can be a long-term positive.

Q: The banking sector is expected to be hit by asset-quality stress once the moratorium ends on August 31. Do you think it is a big concern and should one stay away from investing in the sector? Also, what are your thoughts on NBFC?

Systemic credit growth is expected to further slow down with a break in economic activity; banks have alluded to roughly two months of loss of business. The regulator has taken adequate steps to ensure liquidity for banks and NBFCs. Further, credit guarantee schemes for MSME and extension of the moratorium will ensure near- term containment of systemic stress.

We believe that private banks are likely to continue gaining market share in the current environment. Moreover, shift towards retail credit and their ability to understand risk has helped large private banks to grow while maintaining asset quality. Further, well-capitalised high-quality names in NBFC sector may withstand the impact of the economic downturn relatively better.

Q: Do you think the demand for consumer staples is back to pre-COVID levels? Is it one of the reasons for the market rally?

India is a consumption-oriented economy, with consumption accounting for almost two-thirds of the economy. Demand for consumer staples and non-discretionary goods has been strong in the current environment. The domestic consumption story is a long-term positive theme for Indian economy and will be driven by improvement in demand, particularly in rural and semi-urban markets.

