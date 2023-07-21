IT stocks won’t crash to new lows, according to Indiacharts’ Rohit Srivastava

Indiacharts' founder Rohit Srivastava said that investors also need to consider how technology is doing around the world.

The IT stocks may have found their bottom with Nifty IT at 26,180 levels and may not crash to new lows, according to Rohit Srivastava, a veteran investor, trader and founder of Indiacharts.

In a conversation with Moneycontrol's N Mahalakshmi on where the Nifty is headed after it reaches a kissing distance from 20,000, Srivastava explained the technical and fundamental reasoning behind this observation.

He traced the trajectory of the stock prices over the last 12 months, which could be the “worst phases for the sector”.

“If I just look at the IT index chart… it made a low around July of last year at 26,189. That low has still not been broken on a closing basis. So, we touched 26,188 again in September, and then we touched 26,184 in April of this year. So, which means three times we've touched the same level, not broken it on a 12-month basis,” Srivastava explained.

The sector’s underperformance has not caused the prices to crash to new lows, he said, adding that technicians would call it a triple bottom.

In technical analysis, a triple bottom is considered a bullish signal with the price expected to move upwards after testing a support level three times.

On a relative basis, IT stocks may not do as well as cyclicals because the economy is growing and the capex cycle is picking up.

“But that does not mean that IT stocks will fall to new lows,” he said.

IT stocks may start performing with the market, even the sector’s performance may lag on a relative basis; and specific stocks may even match up on a relative basis with the market, founder of Indiacharts added.

Srivastava said that investors also need to consider how technology is doing around the world. “The tech sector is actually still the most favoured sector because you're seeing performance in US tech stocks driving interest in the sector.”

That said, this interest has been driven by AI and other new technologies, he added. The same thinking cannot be extended to the entire IT sector in India; instead, investors may have to first segregate companies as those that are working on new products and those that are running on labour arbitrage, the veteran investor added.

“That’s possibly the way to think about it (the Indian IT sector),” he said, adding that this is why a lot of mid-cap IT stocks with strengths in particular areas have done better than large-cap IT stocks on a 10-year basis.