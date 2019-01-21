App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2019 09:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IT stocks surge as rupee extends fall to near 71.50/$

A weaker rupee is seen as a positive cue for IT companies as it means better international revenue.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Shares of information technology (IT) companies rose in trade as the rupee saw some depreciation.

A weaker rupee is seen as a positive cue for IT companies as it means better revenue.

IT

After falling to 71.34 per US dollar against its previous close of 71.18 per US dollar, the rupee has further extended its fall to nearly 71.50 per US dollar.

Rupee fell in the latter half of the session on Friday primarily as global crude oil prices continued to rally after supply cuts led by OPEC supported prices. OPEC issued a list of oil production cuts by its members and other major producers for six months starting on January 1 to boost confidence in its oil supply reduction pact.

Last week, OPEC’s monthly report showed it had made a strong start in December before the pact went into effect, implementing the biggest month-on-month production drop in almost two years. Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 70.70 and 71.50, said Motilal Oswal.
First Published on Jan 21, 2019 09:53 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.