IT stocks slide 1-10% as US reiterates plans to change H-1B visa norms

Technology stocks were under selling pressure on Friday after US President Donald Trump administration said it is planning major changes in the H-1B visas.

HCL Technologies, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and TCS shares declined 2-5 percent followed by Tata Elxsi and Wipro with a percent loss. Mindtree (down 9.7 percent) was the biggest loser amongst them, also because of brokerages slashed target price on the stock after Q2 earnings.

The Nifty IT index itself fell nearly 3 percent.

The Trump administration has said it is planning to "revise" the definition of employment and specialty occupations under the H-1B visas by January, a move which will have an adverse impact on Indian IT companies in the US and small and medium-sized contractual firms mostly owned by Indian-Americans.

The H-1B visa, most sought-after among Indian IT professionals, is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

The technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said On Wednesday that the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) plans to come out with its new proposal by January, 2019.

It will "propose to revise the definition of specialty occupation" to increase focus on obtaining the best and the brightest foreign nationals via the H-1B programme.

It will also "revise the definition" of employment and employer-employee relationship to "better protect" US workers and wages, the DHS said.

Such a move, which is part of the Unified Fall Agenda of the Trump administration, will have a detrimental impact on the functioning of Indian IT companies in the US and also small and medium-sized contractual companies in the IT sector, which are mostly owned by Indian-Americans.

In addition, the DHS will propose additional requirements designed to ensure employers pay appropriate wages to H-1B visa holders, the administration said.

The DHS reiterated that it was proposing to remove from its regulations certain H-4 spouses of H-1B non-immigrants as a class of aliens eligible for employment authorisation.

Th H-4 visas are issued by the USCIS to immediate family members (spouse and children under 21 years of age) of the holders of H-1B visa.

Meanwhile, India, on Thursday said it was "closely engaged" with the Trump administration as well as the US Congress on the matter.

"It is a very important topic for us and that is the reason why time and again, at different levels, we have taken up the matter with the US side. Most recently, it was discussed and mentioned during the two-plus-two talks," MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

He said India is closely engaged with the Trump administration as well as the US Congress on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies)