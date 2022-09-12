IT stocks rise as companies express growth confidence

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Shares of Indian information technology majors rose in the morning trade on September 12 after companies continued to reiterate their confidence in growth at recent meetings with analysts.

Information technology companies have come under pressure this year on concerns that a deep slowdown in the US and European economies could constrain the scorching growth trajectory these firms saw in 2020 and 2021.

In conversations with analysts from BofA Securities and Citigroup India, Infosys management reiterated its confidence in meeting its revenue guidance for 2022-23. Infosys had guided for 14-16 percent growth in revenues in constant currency terms in 2022-23.

Infosys also highlighted that supply-side challenges have likely peaked and therefore, the worst of the attrition among employees may be over.

Infosys reported the highest attrition rate among major IT companies in India at 28.4 percent for the quarter ended June, reflecting the issues faced by the Bengaluru-based company with respect to retaining talent in a highly competitive job market.

Brokerage firm Citigroup said Infosys’ margins for 2022-23 could likely meet the lower band of its 21-23 percent guidance.

Citigroup’s conversations with the management of Wipro also reiterated the same confidence as the IT player said there were no indications from clients on delaying ongoing projects or cutback on spending.

The confidence displayed by Infosys is also in tandem with receding concerns over a deep recession in the US. The difference between the 2-year and 10-year US treasury bonds, a key indicator of recession in the US, has narrowed sharply in recent weeks amid a roaring labour market in the country.

Investors bought shares of other IT companies on the perception that Infosys’ outlook on revenues and margins will likely be echoed by other firms when they report their September quarter earnings next month.

At 11.15 am, the Nifty IT index was up 1.6 percent at 29,182 on the National Stock Exchange. Shares of Infosys were up 1.8 percent at Rs 1,538.6, while those of Wipro were higher by 1.3 percent at Rs 422.5 on the NSE.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.