IT stocks not all that bad after recent correction, says Mahesh Patil of Aditya Birla MF

Mahesh Patil, chief investment officer at Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, believes that largecap information technology stocks do not look bad from an investment point of view after the recent correction.

IT stocks have been among the hardest hit by the correction in the domestic equity market in 2022 with the Nifty IT index falling more than 20 percent so far this year.

“IT does not look all that bad after the recent corrections, especially, largecap IT. While normalisation of valuations is happening in the sector, we don't see much downside,” Patil told CNBC-TV18 in an interview on May 6.

The correction in the sector has been driven by rising global bond yields compressing sky high valuations, concerns over deteriorating margins due to wage pressure and worries over slowdown in demand growth.

Patil, however, argued that while there are concerns over a slowdown in the US economy next year, the impact on demand for IT services is likely to be small.

“IT sector still offers very good visibility over the next two years,” Patil said.

The veteran fund manager is also of the view that some quality growth stocks in the market can be long-term bets for investors after the recent correction in their valuations.

On the broader market, Patil said that earnings expectations of the Nifty 50 companies have so far not seen much downside after the March quarter earnings but he expects 2022-23 earnings estimates to see 3-4 percent cut.

Brokerage firm ICICI Securities in a recent note said that more companies have managed to beat Street’s expectations on earnings instead of missing them despite concerns over profitability amid high inflation in the economy.

