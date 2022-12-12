 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IT stocks head for worst year since 2008 as growth winter sets in

Chiranjivi Chakraborty
Mumbai / Dec 12, 2022 / 12:47 PM IST

India’s information technology companies are set to register their worst performance in more than a decade as investors fear a long period of slowdown in growth going ahead.

The Nifty IT index has plummeted over 24 percent so far in 2022, putting it on course to mark its worst annual performance since 2008 when the index nosedived 55 percent amid a global financial crisis triggered by the collapse of investment bank Lehman Brothers in the US.

Individual counters like Wipro, Tech Mahindra, LTIMindtree, HCL Technologies, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services of the Nifty IT index have fallen 12-45 percent so far in 2022.

The drawdown this year also marks an end to a five-year long streak of positive returns from information technology stock benchmark. In which time, the index gave annualized returns of 31 percent.

“Advanced economies are in the throes of an economic slowdown. IT Services, with 90% of exports to advanced economies, is clearly at risk,” said brokerage firm JM Financial Services in a note.

Fears of an impending recession in the US economy after the US Federal Reserve’s most aggressive interest rate tightening cycle in four decades has shrouded the outlook for Indian IT companies in darkness.