you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2018 06:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

IT stocks decline up to 4.3% amid stronger rupee

Shares of IT companies had surged up to 9 percent on October 31 after the rupee breached the 74 level in intra-day trade.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
IT stocks fell up to 4.3 percent on November 1 after a rebounding rupee dampened the investor sentiment.

Shares of Hexaware Technologies dropped by 4.29 percent, HCL Tech 3.73 percent, Tech Mahindra 3.11 percent, Mindtree 3 percent, Infosys 2.90 percent, Wipro 0.47 percent and TCS 0.15 percent on BSE.

Led by losses in these stocks, the BSE IT index ended 1.78 percent lower at 14,273.37.

Shares of IT companies had surged up to 9 percent on October 31 after the rupee breached the 74 level in intra-day trade.

The domestic currency on October 31 made a comeback and gained as much as 35 paise to trade at 73.60 against the dollar (intra-day) at the forex market.

Big IT companies earn a major chunk of their revenues from their US clients and a weak rupee against the dollar positively impacts their profit margins.
First Published on Nov 1, 2018 06:10 pm

tags #India #Market news

