IT stocks correct after disappointing earnings by Infosys, Nomura cuts HCL Tech target

Technology stocks corrected 2-5 percent on April 21 after Infosys disappointed street with its March quarter earnings and Japanese brokerage firm slashed price target of HCL Technologies.

Mindtree was the biggest loser among leading IT companies, down nearly 5 percent followed by TCS (down 3.6 percent), HCL Technologies (down 3.3 percent), Tech Mahindra (down 2 percent), Infosys (1.9 percent) and Wipro (1.85 percent), while the Nifty IT index itself was down 2.7 percent at the time of publishing this copy.

Infosys' Q4FY20 consolidated profit declined 3.1 percent sequentially to Rs 4,321 crore and revenue rose 0.8 percent to Rs 23,267 crore, while dollar revenue dropped by 1.4 percent quarter-on-quarter to $3,197 million and revenue degrowth in constant currency was 0.8 percent QoQ.

The major disappointing part was that the company suspended its FY21 revenue and margin guidance due to uncertainty prevailed in the global markets on account of COVID-19 crisis.

Considering the business uncertainty emanating from COVID-19, Infosys said it was unable to provide guidance on revenues and margins for FY21 at this stage. "The company will provide guidance after visibility improves."

Also, the company missed its FY20 revenue guidance as full-year revenue growth in constant currency was 9.8 percent and 8.3 percent in dollar terms due to lockdown in major parts of the world to limit the spread of novel coronavirus.

The company had estimated full-year revenue growth in constant currency in the range of 10-10.5 percent over FY19.

Wipro also disappointed with its quarterly earnings, while TCS said the first half of FY21 would get impacted by COVID-19 crisis but confident about the second half of FY21.

Further, Japanese brokerage Nomura has maintained buy call on HCL Technologies but slashed the price target to Rs 570 from Rs 700 per share as it expects a weak FY21 on exposure to ERS/Apps.

According to the brokerage, the company may see a recovery in FY22. "We lower revenue estimates by 9 percent, margin by 70-150 bps and EPS by 10-14 percent for FY21-22."

Nomura estimates dollar revenue growth of (-1) percent and 8 percent, and margin of 18.1 percent and 18.8 percent in FY21 and FY22 respectively.

IMS and products business offer defensibility in an uncertain environment, it said.

