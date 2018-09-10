IT stocks continue to be lead gainer at Dalal Street in 2018 as rupee under pressure

Demand for technology stocks, so far, have been huge for the current year as the IT maintained its leading position among all indices at Dalal Street on Monday, thanks to the rupee that hit new low of 72.50 against the US dollar.

The Nifty IT index rose half a percent, taking total year-to-date gains to more than 38 percent as the Indian rupee depreciated 13 percent in current year so far.

Mindtree has been biggest gainer among stocks available in the IT index, surging 90 percent followed by KPIT Technologies (up 70 percent), TCS (54 percent), Tech Mahindra (53 percent), Infosys (41 percent), HCL Technologies (21 percent) and Wipro (3 percent).

On Monday, HCL Technologies (up 1.6 percent), KPIT Technologies (1.09 percent), Infosys (0.96 percent), Wipro (0.63 percent), TCS (0.09 percent) and Mindtree (0.03 percent).

The major reason is that these companies are net exporters of software services, which constitute major part of their revenue. So any change in rupee has direct impact on their business, now the rupee has depreciated a lot which will definitely help these companies improve margin.

Experts expect the rupee to continue to fall going ahead as US economic data indicated strong growth to continue which lead to dollar demand.

"Prima Facie US economy is seen to be strengthening in the short run, in medium run the economy indicators will provide a better picture. Till then a steep appreciation in rupee from current levels is hard to expect. The rupee may stabilise in comfortable range of 71-73 to the dollar," Sumit Bilgaiyan, Founder, Equity99 told Moneycontrol.

Rushabh Maru, Research Analyst at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers said the US non-farm payroll data being better than expected is making the market expect two more interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve. One could happen in September and one in December meet.

"The RBI is nearly non-existent (in its intervention in the currency market) and hence there is speculative buying happening in the market, he feels.

Sumit said sectors like IT and Pharma are the sectors to watch out for in the next one year. "It will reap the sheer benefits of devalued rupee."