App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 04:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

It is time to become 'swadeshi', appreciate entrepreneurship: Nilesh Shah

We have made most parts of India, other than Kashmir free of terror, but we need to find a solution to Kashmir problem. We have done well in IT services but need to do as well in manufacturing.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Nilesh Shah

India is at crossroads. We have jumped in ease of doing business but there is a need to change mindset where entrepreneurs are appreciated. We have increased tax compliance by taking hard reforms of GST and DeMo but there is a need to change the mindset about paying taxes.

We have increased financial savings so that we can give more credit to our entrepreneurs for making the investment but there is a need to change the obsession with gold.

We have created many jobs but they need to be well-paying and value adding. We have become the largest producer of milk and horticulture in the world but need to break the cartel of intermediaries that takes advantage of farmers as well as consumers.

Nilesh Shah
Nilesh Shah
MD|Kotak Mahindra AMC

We have made most parts of India, other than Kashmir, free of terror but we need to find a solution to Kashmir problem. We have done well in IT services but need to do as well in manufacturing.

We have done well to control inflation by keeping tight liquidity and high real interest rates, but we now need to lower rates and pump liquidity to support growth.

We have sent lots of money to China by importing Chinese goods but now we need to support India by becoming ‘Swadeshi’.

We have become argumentative Indian by taking and debating on everything. Now we need to focus on execution. We have been divided by caste religion, region, and so many other things. We now need to be united to make India great again.

The bad part about India is that it has so many challenges. The good part about India is that there is a solution for all our issues at our hand.

In India, we have seen a Singur model where the industry was thrown out. In India, we have seen Sanand where the industry is welcomed.

This is a well-known fact. What many Indians don't know is that Singur is full of despair with the same farmers now praying for industry to come back.

Sanand hasn't become Singapore but is is better than many parts of India and certainly Singur.

In the last 70 years since independence, India has lost out to Japan, China, Taiwan, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia and Sri Lanka in terms of growth.

We helped create Bangladesh in 1971. In the next few years, Bangladesh will be ahead of India in development unless we become united for growth and change the mindset to be more tax compliant, swadeshi and start appreciating entrepreneurship by voting for Sanand model and rejecting Singur model.

(The author is Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 03:57 pm

tags #Economy #Expect Columns

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.