It is high time investors take flight to quality, invest in good & clean businesses!

Markets have moved with unprecedented traction over the last one year. Majority of the upmove has happened in the broader market categories, with Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices rising 80 percent and 108 percent respectively in the last twelve months compared to 45 percent for Nifty50 index during the same time frame.

Apart from easy liquidity and lower interest rates, high retail participation (45 percent of daily average volumes compared to 30 percent historical average) has been a significant contributor to this rally.

It's time for investors to deeply introspect their future course of action. As we slowly move past the worst phase of Covid-19 pandemic, we will also move past the peak of fiscal and monetary stimulus. This would imply that the days of easy money making – witnessed in the last 12-15 months – are behind us. As a result, it's going to be relatively difficult to generate positive alpha as compared to the last year and a half. Successful alpha generation in the coming times will depend on the right selection of companies or sectors.

Investors really need to know now, where they are putting their money at work. They need to go back to the drawing board and reassess their portfolio to assess the quality of their holdings. One has to assess their portfolio on three simple, but very vital attributes while making this decision:1. Whether the companies they own will be a beneficiary of Covid-induced formalization/consolidation2. Whether companies will be able to exhibit solid earnings trajectory

3. Whether the business enjoys a strong balance sheet, which can help it scale up during ensuing economy recovery

It seems our economy is gradually taking those steps to recovery and empirically it is an established fact that the broader market has a strong correlation with economic growth. We also expect that the interest rate is not going to go up in a hurry. So, the environment is very conducive for the equity markets as growth is also expected to kick in. Hence, we are of the view that the broader markets (Mid Cap & Small Cap) will continue to outperform. It is more likely we are entering into a structural bull market, which will last for years, as we are foraying into a high earnings growth trajectory backed by economic recovery.

Nevertheless, we also believe it is high time investors take this flight to quality, (and thus, safety) and invest in Good & Clean businesses, which have a moat around them and have a strong earning traction. Investors need to weed out companies from their portfolio which exhibit traits like high leverage, weak franchise, low competitiveness, weak financials and inconsistent growth.

We know that history doesn't repeat itself, but it does rhyme and it is very important that one remains prepared for the unseen. One has to balance the fine line between greed and fear. Nothing summarizes this better than the wisdom of Warren Buffett who once said 'only when the tide goes out do you discover who's been swimming naked'.

