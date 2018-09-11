IT industry trends point to growth acceleration: Macquarie

Moneycontrol News

Information technology (IT) industry trends continue to point at growth acceleration, says Macquarie. The fall in rupee against the US dollar has added to the improving growth environment.

The brokerage has upgraded Wipro and Hexaware Technologies to "Outperform" based on the companies' valuations.

Among the large-cap IT stocks, HCL Technologies and Tata Consultancy Services are Macquarie's top picks.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech is Macquarie's top choice among the mid-cap technology stocks.

The benefits of the depreciation of rupee against the dollar will vary across different companies. TCS and Tech Mahindra are likely to face the maximum positive effect, Macquarie added.

Broker research firm BofAML says Tech Mahindra and Infosys continue to remain on its 'Buy' list.

HCL and Infosys are trading up about 1 percent, while TCS is down 1 percent.