you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 01:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IT industry trends point to growth acceleration: Macquarie

HCL Technologies and TCS are Macquarie's top choices among the large-cap technology stocks.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

Information technology (IT) industry trends continue to point at growth acceleration, says Macquarie. The fall in rupee against the US dollar has added to the improving growth environment.

The brokerage has upgraded Wipro and Hexaware Technologies to "Outperform" based on the companies' valuations.

Among the large-cap IT stocks, HCL Technologies and Tata Consultancy Services are Macquarie's top picks.

related news

Larsen & Toubro Infotech is Macquarie's top choice among the mid-cap technology stocks.

The benefits of the depreciation of rupee against the dollar will vary across different companies. TCS and Tech Mahindra are likely to face the maximum positive effect, Macquarie added.

Broker research firm BofAML says Tech Mahindra and Infosys continue to remain on its 'Buy' list.

HCL and Infosys are trading up about 1 percent, while TCS is down 1 percent.
First Published on Sep 11, 2018 01:55 pm

tags #Business #markets

