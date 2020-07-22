IT index new growth driver on D-St! MindTree, Infosys among top 5 stocks to buy now

Looking for new leaders on D-Street? There is one sector which is hard to ignore — the IT space. The recent results from top IT majors have surprised the Street especially in times of COVID-19, and strong management commentary only added to the optimism.

Key positives from the IT sector in June quarter earnings include healthy deal wins, a robust deal pipeline, and better-than-expected guidance for FY21. "This has driven 12-14 percent earnings upgrade for Infosys, HCL Tech and Wipro," Motilal Oswal said in a report. The brokerage firm increased the weight of the IT sector by 300 bps in its model portfolio.

The NSE IT index has outperformed the Nifty by 20 percent on a YTD basis. The NSE IT index gained 10 percent YoY YTD (v/s the Nifty’s decline of 9.4 percent).

IT seems relatively well-poised given the better earnings visibility coupled with the comfort on the balance sheet, FCF, return ratios, and payouts, suggest experts.

“Various factors are boosting the growth of the IT industry such as economic necessities, technological advancement, and government initiatives like Digital India. Considering these factors, the IT industry can be expected to keep on growing. Therefore, investors can add these stocks to their portfolio for long term investment,” Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research Limited- Investment Advisor told Moneycontrol.

Experts are of the view that the IT sector offers relative earnings comfort coupled with solid balance sheet, cash flow, RoE, and payout metrics in such current volatile and disruptive times.

“Tier-I IT companies have best in class balance sheets, resilient business models, and excellent management pedigree, and yet valuations are not expensive,” said the Motilal Oswal report.

Motilal Oswal has a buy recommendation on HCL Technologies, Infosys, L&T Infotech, MindTree, and Persistent Systems.