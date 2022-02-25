Isn’t it a good idea to look at the markets when there is blood on the Street?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

War is never a pleasant reality for anyone and, since equity markets hate uncertainty, the formal attack on Ukraine by Russia after weeks of posturing, met with jitters in global markets. Mirroring the global sentiment, the Indian benchmark Nifty went into a tailspin with a single-day fall of close to 5 percent on Thursday. Drawing from history … Geopolitical conflict tends to cause market volatility, at least in the beginning. Logically, investors may assume that the volatility will continue throughout the...