ISGEC Heavy Engineering rises 7% on order for cement waste heat recovery boilers

ISGEC Heavy Engineering share price rallied 7 percent intraday on March 9 after the company said bagged a large order for cement waste heat recovery boilers.

The order was received from Shree Cement, one of the largest cement companies in India, for its integrated cement plant, having a 3.8 MTPA clinker capacity at Nawalgarh, Rajasthan, it said.

This is the first order secured by the company in the current calendar year.

"The scope of work includes designing, manufacturing, and supplying of PH Boiler in the pre heater exhaust and AQC boiler in the cooler exhaust," the diversified heavy engineering company said in its BSE filing on March 8.

ISGEC had earlier set up similar cement waste heat recovery boilers for Shree Cement at Raipur plant. The current order for the Nawalgarh site will be the third project that ISGEC has received from Shree Cement.

At 13.52 pm, the stock was quoting at Rs 574 on the BSE, up 4 percent.