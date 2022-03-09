English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    ISGEC Heavy Engineering rises 7% on order for cement waste heat recovery boilers

    This is the first order secured by ISGEC Heavy Engineering in 2022

    Moneycontrol News
    March 09, 2022 / 02:02 PM IST
    ISGEC Heavy Engineering

    ISGEC Heavy Engineering

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ISGEC Heavy Engineering share price rallied 7 percent intraday on March 9 after the company said bagged a large order for cement waste heat recovery boilers.

    The order was received from Shree Cement, one of the largest cement companies in India, for its integrated cement plant, having a 3.8 MTPA clinker capacity at Nawalgarh, Rajasthan, it said.

    This is the first order secured by the company in the current calendar year.

    "The scope of work includes designing, manufacturing, and supplying of PH Boiler in the pre heater exhaust and AQC boiler in the cooler exhaust," the diversified heavy engineering company said in its BSE filing on March 8.

    ISGEC had earlier set up similar cement waste heat recovery boilers for Shree Cement at Raipur plant. The current order for the Nawalgarh site will be the third project that ISGEC has received from Shree Cement.

    Close
    At 13.52 pm, the stock was quoting at Rs 574 on the BSE, up 4 percent.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #ISGEC Heavy Engineering
    first published: Mar 9, 2022 02:02 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.