ISGEC Heavy Engineering gains 6% on order from NTPC-Kudgi Super Thermal Power Project

Shares of ISGEC Heavy Engineering gained 5.7 percent intraday Wednesday after bagging order for desulphurization units in reverse auction.
The company said it has emerged L-1 in reverse auction in order for flue gas desulphurization (FGD) 3 units x 800 MW from NTPC - Kudgi Super Thermal Power Project .
The value of the expected order is about Rs 700 crore, it added.
The share touched its 52-week high Rs 8,400.00 and 52-week low Rs 4,991.10 on 15 January, 2018 and 28 June, 2018, respectively.
Currently, it is trading 36.54 percent below its 52-week high and 6.8 percent above its 52-week low.
At 09:56 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 5,330.65, up Rs 169.80, or 3.29 percent.