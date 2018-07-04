App
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2018 10:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ISGEC Heavy Engineering gains 6% on order from NTPC-Kudgi Super Thermal Power Project

ISGEC Heavy Engineering said the value of the expected order is about Rs 700 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of ISGEC Heavy Engineering gained 5.7 percent intraday Wednesday after bagging order for desulphurization units in reverse auction.


The company said it has emerged L-1 in reverse auction in order for flue gas desulphurization (FGD) 3 units x 800 MW from NTPC - Kudgi Super Thermal Power Project .


The value of the expected order is about Rs 700 crore, it added.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 8,400.00 and 52-week low Rs 4,991.10 on 15 January, 2018 and 28 June, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 36.54 percent below its 52-week high and 6.8 percent above its 52-week low.

At 09:56 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 5,330.65, up Rs 169.80, or 3.29 percent.

First Published on Jul 4, 2018 10:35 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #ISGEC Heavy Engineering

