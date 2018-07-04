ISGEC Heavy Engineering gains 6% on order from NTPC-Kudgi Super Thermal Power Project

ISGEC Heavy Engineering said the value of the expected order is about Rs 700 crore. @moneycontrolcom Moneycontrol News

Shares of ISGEC Heavy Engineering gained 5.7 percent intraday Wednesday after bagging order for desulphurization units in reverse auction.

The company said it has emerged L-1 in reverse auction in order for flue gas desulphurization (FGD) 3 units x 800 MW from NTPC - Kudgi Super Thermal Power Project .

The value of the expected order is about Rs 700 crore, it added.