Is the worst of COVID-19 economic downdraft behind us?

Vivek Kumar

After the concerted global lockdown, which roughly spanned over eight to ten weeks, several countries have started tapering their lockdown stringency with the objective of moving towards a phased exit in the near term. The ability to implement exit policies differs from one country to another and is contingent upon the severity and the epidemiological life cycle of the disease.

However, at a global level, the current incidence of incremental mortality has moderated to around 50 percent of its peak (observed at 9,796 cases on April 30). This not only points towards the augmented capacity of the healthcare sector to deal with the crisis (enabled by the lockdowns) but it also highlights the possibility of a natural weakening of the first wave of COVID-19, adjusted for its demographic impact.

So what does this mean for economic activity? To be sure, the year 2020 will undoubtedly pose one of the worst recessionary conditions globally in the post-war period.

As per multilateral agencies like the International Monetary Fund, World Bank, and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, world GDP in 2020 could see a contraction of 3 percent, 5.2 percent, and 6.0 percent, respectively.

Even as this plays out, it is important to note the intertemporal distribution of recessionary conditions. The peak impact of COVID-19 and the administrative response via lockdowns has begun to moderate.

The best international metric to assess the underlying economic impact on a high frequency basis is the Global PMI. The Composite Global PMI stood at 52.1 (values higher than 50 denote expansion in economic activity) in January 2020. It slipped into contraction territory in February 2020, with the monthly index printing at 46.1 on account of lockdown in China.

Thereafter, with spread of the virus and the lockdowns globally, the Composite PMI plunged to an all-time low of 26.2 in April 2020. However, since then, the global bellwether sentiment index has staged a recovery to 36.3 in May 2020.

While it still highlights contraction in economic activity, the severity appears to have moderated. Similar narrative appears from unconventional (like road traffic) and conventional (like power consumption, commodity prices, etc.) statistics, which one can observe on a daily basis.

Besides the gradual easing of lockdown restrictions, unprecedented global co-ordination in policy support, involving both monetary and fiscal authorities, provided a backstop in the form of ultra-low monetary policy rates, large-scale quantitative easing, and counter cyclical fiscal expansion (higher expenditure, tax relief, credit guarantees, etc.).

These developments will indeed have ramifications for the Indian economy, which has started to come out of one of the most stringent lockdowns (as per the University of Oxford’s Government Response Stringency Index).

After experiencing a post-global financial crisis (GFC) low GDP growth of 4.2 percent in 2019-20, the Indian economy in 2020-21 will undoubtedly face a recession for the first time in 41 years.

To be specific, GDP contraction is expected (as per RBI's Survey of Professional Forecasters) to touch its nadir at around 15 percent on annualised basis in April-June 2020. Thereafter, it is expected to recover gradually, with the last quarter of 2020-21 expected to post over 6 percent expansion, overall symbolising a 'tick-mark' recovery.

Indeed, the government's exit strategy in the form of three phases of “unlock” will enable economic activity to gradually spring back from restrictions imposed on non-essential activities (which, as per our estimates, constituted around 57 percent of the GVA basket) during the 68-day nationwide lockdown period.

The substantial monetary and fiscal policy support (which cumulatively adds up to 10 percent of GDP) that has so far provided the much-needed relief will now start enabling the process of economic mending.

While this could be the baseline scenario, there can be downside risks from the possibility of escalation in geopolitical tensions between the US and China and a second wave of COVID-19 before the commercial availability of any vaccine.

(The author is Senior Economist at YES Bank.)

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.