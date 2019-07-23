Is the trade balance data revealing an economic deceleration?

Ramesh Varakhedkar

According to the data released by Department of Commerce India Merchandise, trade deficit in June 2019 narrowed to $15.28 billion as against the deficit of $16.60 billion in June 2018. This may sound soothing for someone who's looking for a narrow trade deficit that will appreciate the rupee. The real problem lies inside the data.

Exports in June 2019 were at $25.01 billion as compared to $27.70 billion for the same period last year, exhibiting a negative growth of 9.71 percent. Imports also witnessed a significant slowdown of 9.06 percent in June 2019 to $40.29 billion down from $44.03 billion in June 2018.

What is more alarming in data is the oil imports that fell 13.33 percent in dollar terms to $11.03 billion compared with $12.73 billion. Adding to this, there was also a negative growth of 9 percent in non-oil and non-gold imports to $26.57 billion from $29.19 billion. Although the reduction in import value was related to the domestic demand, the slowdown in exports was primarily an impact of trade disputes between the major world economies.

A consistent fall in imports in the oil and non-oil sectors signifes a slowdown in production activity. The index of industrial production that gauges industrial activity slowed to 3.1 percent in May 2019 versus 3.8 percent in May 2018. Albeit, the industrial activity recovered sharply to 4.3 percent in April 2019 post a sharp decline to 0.4 percent in March 2019, the overall January-March quarter shows the sector grew only 3.1 percent compared to 9.5 percent growth during a similar period in the previous year.

The recent trade data along with the decrease in auto sales combined with a slowdown in industrial production indicate that the economic activity has contracted moderately. With low inflation and growth slowdown, RBI might not hesitate to reduce the interest rates in its August meet. A rate cut along with potential trade deals between the world’s top economies would push the domestic as well as the global demand.

The author is CEO - Commodities and Currencies at Karvy Comtrade Ltd.

