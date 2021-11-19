Is the Indian auto industry’s Kodak moment here?

Digital photography led to the destruction of Kodak’s traditional film-based model. Kodak missed the digital opportunity, which proved fatal with the company eventually filing for bankruptcy in 2012.

Could the Indian automobile industry be witnessing something similar to what Kodak went through? On the one hand, electric vehicles are coming, perhaps, sooner than later. And on the other, companies such as Uber and Ola threaten to disrupt the demand landscape.

In this backdrop, it’s become challenging to take a call on auto stocks. This was evident at the Moneycontrol Muhurat Roundtable, where investors were hugely divided on the outlook for the sector.

Samir Arora, founder of Helios Capital, pointed out that the sector has been his favourite short for the past one and a half years. While EVs will hit the road in future, how demand pans out remains uncertain and that’s an important variable.

“Nobody is saying that when you have electric vehicles that there’ll be more cars sold than before… And what happens when more players enter the same market for the same amount of growth more or less?” Arora asked, articulating his scepticism. Worse still, incumbents will make more investments to gain market share in EVs.

“There is no hope in this sector,” Arora quipped.

Growth potential

Value investor Raamdeo Agrawal, cofounder of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, finds attractive value in the auto sector. He said that during the transition to EVs, there will be growth in existing companies before the market takes to EVs at scale.

“Growth is going to come to Maruti or Hero or Bajaj or Eicher Motor. All of them will grow, they will make money,” Agarwal pointed out at the roundtable.

He noted that this would take place as the economy returns to normal after the pandemic and assuming that the sector’s semiconductor problems are over.

However, one factor to watch is how price-to-earnings multiples would shape up. While return on equity and cashflows may be high, the kind of valuations that the markets will assign them is hard to predict.

If crude oil prices remain strong, consumer preferences would tilt in favour of EVs, accelerating the transition. To combat the disruption, the incumbents would have to innovate and move quickly, which they’ve been reluctant to do so far.

Sunil Singhania, founder of Abakkus Asset Management, said companies tend to resist launching something that disrupts their own business in the near term.

“There is a little bit of apprehension from the existing auto makers to launch something which can be something new,” he said. Bajaj launched Chetak in an EV mode, but all its attempts so far have been half-hearted, he pointed out.

In contrast, Devina Mehra, chairperson of First Global, said automakers are smart and will make a comeback at the right time.

“Often, incumbents are a little late in the game, but I don’t think that they are going to leave the whole field wide open for only the newcomers,” Mehra said. “These have not been the Kodak kind of companies who have refused to disrupt their business model. Bajaj Auto is a case study of how they have disrupted their (business model) many times, whether it was exports or whether it was giving up scooters.”

While experts remain divided on the Indian auto sector, the market seems to be taking a sceptical view of the incumbents in the two-wheeler space, where there’s more disruption than in the passenger car segment. Shares of Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp and Eicher Motors have been inching lower since February 2021.

Shares of Tata Motors, which seems to be ahead in the EV game, have been racing past other companies in the passenger car segment. Others including Mahindra & Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki India are flirting with their 52-week highs.