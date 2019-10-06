Is slowdown over for the markets after corporate tax cut?

Rahul Jain

After months of slowdown, markets received a new lease of life following a cut in corporate tax from 30 percent to 22 percent.

The news made India Inc., sit up and applaud government's decision, which was facing heat from several quarters following a decline in GDP to 5 percent for the April-June quarter, plunging to a six-year low.

Following the announcement, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by more than 5 percent, their biggest single-day gain in a decade.

While the decision is targeted towards reviving the flagging growth of the economy, the question is, if this is the end of the slowdown? Can it bring back the stimuli the markets need? Let’s find out.

A long way to go

While the decision to reduce corporate tax is indeed a move in the right direction, there is still a long way to go for the markets to bounce back from the slump it has been facing for months.

In today’s globalised world, markets react to not only domestic developments, but also global events. One such incident has been the drone attacks on two Saudi Arabian oil facilities.

As India imports around 80 percent of its oil requirements, these attacks on one of the major oil-producing nations in the world is bound to take its toll on markets.

While efforts are on to restoring oil production, these attacks will soar prices of global crude oil, which will negatively affect market sentiments.

It is estimated that these attacks have impacted approximately production of around 5.7 million barrels production of crude oil, affecting global oil supplies to the tune of 6 percent.

The event has also escalated tensions in the Middle East, which will have its impact on Indian markets.

These developments can also have a domino effect on one of the most critical sectors of the Indian economy -- automobile. It must be noted that the auto sector is already under immense pressure, following a dip in sales.

As per a report by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), passenger vehicle sales dipped 31.6 percent in August, declining for the 10th straight month.

It is the worst slump in almost two decades. Any further rise in fuel prices will significantly push up car ownership cost. Given the current situation of the auto industry, the development will hurt investors’ confidence.

Pressure on equities

Indian equity markets too will face the heat in case crude oil prices go north. Note that crude oil prices are indirectly proportional to equities. It means if prices go up, equities tank and vice-versa.

The contagion effect of debt market crisis is still looming large over equities and a rise in oil prices and imports will create a fiscal imbalance, resulting in depreciation of the value of rupee against dollar. This will keep inflows in the domestic equity market muted, particularly in the near term.

Enhancing competitiveness

As evident, there are still major challenges for the markets to overcome before it sets on the road to recovery. However, a reduction in corporate tax will boost India’s competitiveness and corporate investment.

IHS Markit, a London-based global information provider, in its report has said that the sweeping reforms in corporate tax will boost the country’s competitiveness against other Asian economies.

Before the tax reforms, India had one of the highest corporate tax rates in the world. Even countries like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Indonesia had lower taxes at 28 percent, 25 percent and 25 percent, respectively.

For investors, these are exciting times. As the current government has the knack of taking all by surprise by holding its cards close to its chest, the lesson is not to stop investing and keep faith in the well-regulated financial markets.

Patience, coupled with disciplined and sustained investments, can help you enhance your riches.

(The author is Head, Personal Wealth Advisory, Edelweiss)