Is Nifty IT bottoming out after falling 12% from February high?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 27, 2023 / 03:03 PM IST

The index has been trying to consolidate around the 27,800 -mark for the previous two-three sessions. It looks like it is in the process of bottoming out as the momentum indicator RSI, around 30, is already at oversold levels. It showed a small reversal today

The IT sector has been in a consolidation mode for more than a year now, especially after its robust performance between March 2020 and January 2022, when gave a massive 259 percent return, driven by a robust order book and increasing digitisation.

From January 2022 to now, the Nifty IT index has never broken its record high of 39,447 (January 4, 2022) and it has corrected 29 percent from that record high till today.

Since October 2022, it has largely been consolidating in the 27,800-31,500 range.

Twice it attempted to get back firmly above the 31,000-mark but failed on global concerns, mainly growth worries.