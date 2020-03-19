Is it a buying opportunity for investors as market bleeds

A man reacts as he looks at a screen displaying the Sensex results outside the Bombay Stock Exchange building, Mumbai, March 12. REUTERS

The novel coronavirus outbreak and the economic impact, as a result, has taken away the charm from the market.

The market sell-off is so steep that many portfolios are at half their value. Sensex and Nifty fell more than 32 percent from their record highs seen in January this year. Some would say valuations are attractive now.

But, is it the right time to pick quality stocks? Experts are divided on this. Some say valuations are attractive, but some are deferring their buys till the market gets settled, while some are suggesting buying in a gradual manner.

"Your savings and investments have to carry on. These are the right times to save and invest. We can't time the bottom, bottoming is always a process. That's the reason why SIPs and small portion buying is key. Look at the industry leaders in consumption, look at the industry leaders in cement. Just have a reasonably diversified portfolio," Sanjay Dutt, Director at Quantum Securities told CNBC-TV18.

"The time is to look at existing portfolios and sell those stocks that will have prolonged business stress on every intermittent rally and at the same time add into stocks that have a strong business model to not only survive but grow once the business gets into a normal mode," Shailendra Kumar, CIO at Narnolia Financial Advisors told Moneycontrol.

"For those who have yet not invested in the market, this is once in a decade kind of opportunity to deploy investment into equities. Investing in a temporary sub-par business environment rewards the investors with much higher than a normal stock market return," he said.

But there are some analysts who feel one should wait for the market to get settle.

"Aside from SIP, if there is lump sum money to be invested, then we believe that it is advisable to wait for the dust to settle on this virus outbreak and then consider deploying the incremental investments," Chockalingam Narayanan, Head - Equities at BNP Paribas Mutual Fund said.

"On trailing PE multiples, while the markets are below long term averages, still there is some way to the bottom quartile as far as multiples are concerned. At a stock level, we are now finding some businesses run by very competent managements that are now available at great franchise values from a longer-term perspective," he added.

Amar Deo Singh, Head Advisory at Angel Broking also said one shouldn't try to catch a falling knife all at once, let the markets settle down before buying value.

"It is in such times that the courageous step in, but at the same time not all buying needs to happen all at once. It should be a gradual process, as investing is all about staying invested in turbulent times, at the same time, picking up value stocks on the cheap," he added.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.