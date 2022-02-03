Vedanta denies buzz of merger with India arm

File image of Vedanta's Anil Agarwal (Image: PTI)

Metals and mining major Vedanta Ltd on February 3 denied the reports of any merger with Vedanta Resources.

"With regards to recent media reports on having preliminary discussions with prospective advisors about the idea of combining Vedanta Resources Limited with Vedanta Limited, Vedanta Limited would like to strongly deny these reports as speculative and misleading to the investors. No such proposal is under consideration, and we categorically deny any such rumours," Vedanta said in a stock exchange filing.

The clarification came in response to a Bloomberg report which said that Anil Agarwal, founder and CEO of Vedanta Resources, is considering a merger with Vedanta Ltd.

The report said that the Indian billionaire has held preliminary discussions with prospective advisers about combining the indebted holding company with cash-rich Indian unit Vedanta.

A representative for Vedanta told Bloomberg that there is “no plan” to merge Vedanta Resources with Vedanta.

The development comes on the heels of a global commodities boom that has sparked a rally in Vedanta shares. The market capitalisation of the company has doubled to about $17 billion in the past year alone.

Vedanta, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources, is one of the world's leading energy and metal players. It has significant operations in oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, aluminum and power across India, South Africa, Namibia and Australia.

Vedanta Resources has been raising stake in its India unit through open offer and share purchases from the market. As of December 2021, it owned almost 70% of Vedanta, up from about 50% in October 2020. Vedanta Resources had about $11.4 billion of net debt as of September 30, according to the report.