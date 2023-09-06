IREDA inks MOUs with Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India to fund renewable energy projects

Representational image

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Union Bank of India and Bank of Baroda to co-finance renewable energy (RE) projects. Through the agreement, IREDA will collaborate with the banks in co-lending and loan syndication of emerging and established RE projects.

Pradip Kumar Das, CMD of IREDA, said the deal will help finance projects in the smaller cities of India. “Both Union Bank of India and Bank of Baroda have an extensive nationwide presence with a vast network of branches. This collaboration aims to extend our reach, particularly in tier-2 & tier-3 cities and rural areas, enabling us to provide unique and innovative financial support to existing and new customers,” said Pradip Kumar Das.

Union Bank of India said the MOU will come into effect immediately and is valid for a period of 5 years. The MOU will be extended if both parties consent. Union Bank said the collaboration will include co-originating projects including small hydro projects and ethanol projects.

IREDA recently have signed MOU with India Infrastructure Finance Company to co-finance RE projects.

Market reaction

Shares of Union Bank went down while Bank of Baroda were trading slightly higher today on September 6. At 10:52 am, Union Bank was trading at Rs 89.45, lower by 0.45 percent, while Bank of Baroda was up 0.46 percent to Rs 196.70.

Bank of Baroda shares have risen 13.63 percent in the last 6 months while Union Bank of India has given a return of nearly 24 percent.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.