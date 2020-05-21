App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 11:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IRCTC shares locked in 5% upper circuit as passenger train bookings open

Indian Railways has released the list of 200 passenger trains that it will start operating from June 1. Bookings open from 10 am on May 21.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) were locked in 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 1,400.7 on BSE in early trade on May 21 as bookings for passenger trains have started.

The Indian Railways has released the list of 200 trains that will start operating from June 1 and bookings can be done from 10 am on May 21.

"The Ministry of Railways in consultation with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided that train services on the Indian Railways shall be further partially restored from June 1, 2020," ANI said in a report.

Close

On May 20, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had announced a calibrated start to domestic flights from May 25.

First Published on May 21, 2020 11:12 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #IRCTC

Coronavirus impact | UP RERA extends real estate project timelines by six months

Coronavirus impact | UP RERA extends real estate project timelines by six months

Repatriation flights on May 21: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on May 21: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Can RERA authorities direct homebuyers' associations to complete stalled real estate projects?

Can RERA authorities direct homebuyers' associations to complete stalled real estate projects?

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

