IRCTC shares locked in 5% upper circuit as passenger train bookings open

Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) were locked in 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 1,400.7 on BSE in early trade on May 21 as bookings for passenger trains have started.

The Indian Railways has released the list of 200 trains that will start operating from June 1 and bookings can be done from 10 am on May 21.

"The Ministry of Railways in consultation with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided that train services on the Indian Railways shall be further partially restored from June 1, 2020," ANI said in a report.

On May 20, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had announced a calibrated start to domestic flights from May 25.



