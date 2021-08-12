IRCTC share price touches 52-week on earnings, stock split announcement

live bse live

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp (IRCTC) share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,727.95, rising 6 percent intraday on August 12 after the company announced stock split and reported a profit for the first quarter of FY21.

"... in its board meeting recommended the proposal for sub-division of 1 equity share of face value of Rs 10 each into 5 equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each, subject to the approval of Ministry of Railways, shareholders and other approvals as may be required," company said in the release.

The company has reported a net profit of Rs 82.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2021 against loss of Rs 24.6 crore.

Its revenue was up 85.4% at Rs 243.36 crore versus Rs 131.33 crore.

At 14:28 hrs IRCTC - Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp was quoting at Rs 2,678.00, up Rs 106.45, or 4.14 percent on the BSE.