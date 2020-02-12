IRCTC share price rebounds 3% ahead of quarterly earnings

Shares of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation rebounded 3 percent intraday after losing 4 percent in early trade, ahead of October-December quarter earnings scheduled to be announced later today.

The stock had fallen 5 percent in previous session and extended losses in early trade today, declining 4 percent, but recouped those losses and rallied more than 7 percent from day's low.

Overall it has been the best performer among IPOs as it surged 353 percent from its issue price of Rs 320 in four months given its monopolistic position in the railway's catering and ticket services. It was quoting at Rs 1,434.95, up Rs 28.85, or 2.05 percent on the BSE at 1120 hours IST.

"The meeting of the board of directors is scheduled on February 12 to consider the un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2019 and to declare interim dividend, if any, and to fix the record date for the purpose of payment of dividend," said IRCTC on January 30.

Moreover, IDBI Capital Markets and Securities will be organizing a post result conference call of IRCTC on February 13 at 1700 hours IST, it added.

During the call, IRCTC management will comment on the financial results and operations for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2019.