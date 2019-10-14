IRCTC Listing: Stellar debut as stock ends day with 128% gains at Rs 728.60

The stellar debut of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) more than doubled investors' money in a single day on October 14. The stock logged 128 percent gains amid hefty volumes.

It closed at Rs 728.60 on the BSE, a gain of Rs 408.60 against issue price of Rs 320 per share, and saw a volume of 54.4 lakh shares.

On the National Stock Exchange, the stock ended 127.4 percent higher at Rs 727.75, with a volume of 4.52 crore shares. The total volume of shares on both exchanges was far higher than the number of shares (2.01 crore) offered in the IPO.

"IRCTC listing proved yet again that a high-quality business with a clear runway for growth which leaves a lot on the table for investors is a sure shot success," S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities said.

The share gained as much as 132 percent to hit an intraday high of Rs 743.80 while the day's low was Rs 625.

Also Read: IRCTC Listing: What investors should do after the stronger-than-expected debut?

The company with its profitable and debt-free status along with strong dividend payout is looking attractive for long term purpose also and hence all analysts feel it is definitely a portfolio stock and will be a multi-bagger in the long term.

IRCTC is the sole entity authorized by Indian Railways to offer railway tickets, manufacture and distribute packaged drinking water and provide catering services at all railway stations and trains, has generated a healthy return on equity (RoE) since FY’17.

"Surely IRCTC is a portfolio stock. As IRCTC enjoys monopoly, having pricing power & future growth potential, we maintain positive outlook on the stock," Manali Bhatia of Rudra Shares and Stock Brokers said.

Prashanth Tapse of Mehta Equities believes IRCTC gives investor a unique opportunity to own leading Mini–Ratna (Cat-I) with dominant market share of 72 percent in Railway E-Ticketing bookings.

Also Read: A dream debut for IRCTC, but 8 of 10 stocks with best openings have failed to hold gains

Considering its monopoly in the industry, high entry barrier business, diversified service offerings, favourable Industry Dynamics with strong levers in place to drive sustainable, profitable growth gives IRCTC a competitive advantage for long term play, he said.

The recent corporate tax cut and restoration of service charges on ticket bookings also enthused investors to add more and can be a defensive play in the market, he added.

The state-owned entity operates in four business segments—internet ticketing, catering, packaged drinking water, under the Rail Neer brand, and travel and tourism.

The internet ticketing segment contributed 12.35 percent to its FY19 revenue against 13.63 percent the previous year. The catering business accounted for 55 percent of the revenue against 48.70 percent in FY18. Packaged drinking water counted for 9.28 percent revenue against previous year’s 11.13 percent, while travel and tourism 23.38 percent against 26.54 percent.