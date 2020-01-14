IRCTC gets nod for Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express, stock rallies 5%

The share price of the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) gained 4.8 percent intraday on January 14 after the company received approval to operate Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Tejas Express.

The stock has rallied 207.5 percent since October to hit a fresh record high of Rs 984 on the BSE. It was quoting at Rs 978, up Rs 39.10, or 4.16 percent, on the BSE at 1222 hours.

The catering and tourism services provider said the Ministry of Railways had given its approval to IRCTC to operate the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Tejas Express, which will run six days in a week.

The train’s inaugural run is planned for January 17 and will begin its commercial operation two days later.