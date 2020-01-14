App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2020 12:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IRCTC gets nod for Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express, stock rallies 5%

The Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Tejas Express that will run six days a week begins commercial operations on January 19.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The share price of the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) gained 4.8 percent intraday on January 14 after the company received approval to operate Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Tejas Express.


The stock has rallied 207.5 percent since October to hit a fresh record high of Rs 984 on the BSE. It was quoting at Rs 978, up Rs 39.10, or 4.16 percent, on the BSE at 1222 hours.


The catering and tourism services provider said the Ministry of Railways had given its approval to IRCTC to operate the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Tejas Express, which will run six days in a week.

The train’s inaugural run is planned for January 17 and will begin its commercial operation two days later.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 14, 2020 12:46 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation #IRCTC

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.