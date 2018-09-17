Ircon International IPO subscribed 29% on Day 1

The initial public offer of railways engineering and construction firm Ircon International was subscribed 29 percent on the first day of bidding on September 17.

The Rs 470.49-crore IPO received bids for 28,92,870 shares against the total issue size of 99,05,157 shares, data available with the NSE showed.

Non-institutional investors segment was subscribed 4 percent and retail investors 86 percent. The issue, which would close on September 19, has been set in a price band of Rs 470-475 per share. The initial public offer is of 9,905,157 shares.

IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, Axis Capital and SBI Capital Markets are managing the offer. The shares of the company will be listed on BSE and NSE.