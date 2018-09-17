App
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2018 07:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ircon International IPO subscribed 29% on Day 1

The Rs 470.49-crore IPO received bids for 28,92,870 shares against the total issue size of 99,05,157 shares, data available with the NSE showed.

The initial public offer of railways engineering and construction firm Ircon International was subscribed 29 percent on the first day of bidding on September 17.

Non-institutional investors segment was subscribed 4 percent and retail investors 86 percent. The issue, which would close on September 19, has been set in a price band of Rs 470-475 per share. The initial public offer is of 9,905,157 shares.

IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, Axis Capital and SBI Capital Markets are managing the offer. The shares of the company will be listed on BSE and NSE.
tags #India #IRCON International #markets

