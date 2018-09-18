App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2018 09:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ircon International IPO fully subscribed on Day 2

The category set aside for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 1 percent, non institutional investors 19 percent and retail investors 2.96 times, the exchange data showed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The initial public offer (IPO) of railways engineering and construction firm Ircon International was subscribed 1 time on the second day of bidding on September 18.

The Rs 470.49-crore IPO received bids for 1,01,10,000 shares against the total issue size of 99,05,157 shares, as per NSE data.

The category set aside for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 1 percent, non institutional investors 19 percent and retail investors 2.96 times, the exchange data showed.

The public offer which opened yesterday would close tomorrow. The price band has been set at Rs 470-475 per share.

The IPO is of 9,905,157 shares and at the upper end of the price band, the offer would raise about Rs 470.49 crore. IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Ltd, Axis Capital Ltd, SBI Capital Markets Ltd are managing the issue.

The shares of the company will be listed on BSE and NSE.
First Published on Sep 18, 2018 09:33 pm

tags #India #IRCON International #markets

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.