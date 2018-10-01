App
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2018 12:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IRB Infrastructure gains 3% on timely closure of a project

Project included four laning of Poondiyankuppam to Sattanathapuram section ofNH-45A.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers added 3.4 percent intraday Monday as company achieved financial closure of a project within the timeline.

IRB PS Highway - wholly owned subsidiary of the company has achieved financial closure for the project within the timeline as specified in the concession agreement executed for the project.

The company's bid project cost is of Rs 2,169 crore.

The share price declined 29 percent in last 1 month.

At 11:00 hrs IRB Infrastructure Developers was quoting at Rs 137.60, up Re 1, or 0.73 percent on the BSE.

For more market news, click here

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Oct 1, 2018 11:10 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

