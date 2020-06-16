App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 09:45 PM IST

IRB Infra to raise Rs 750 crore via debentures

The tenure of the instrument is for three years and 10 days, the company said.

PTI
 
 
IRB Infrastructure Developers on Tuesday said it plans to raise Rs 750 crore through allotment of debentures to Anahera Investment Pte Ltd on a private placement basis.

In a BSE filing, the company said, "Management administration and share transfer committee of the board of directors of the company... at their meeting held on June 16, has approved the allotment of redeemable, secured, unlisted, unrated, non-convertible debentures amounting to Rs 750 crore on a private placement basis to Anahera Investment Pte Ltd."

For this purpose, IRB has executed the debenture trust deed and standard security documents, the filing said.



The company's shares on Tuesday closed at Rs 66.20 apiece on the BSE, down 5.43 per cent as against the previous close.

First Published on Jun 16, 2020 09:45 pm

tags #Bond News #Business #IRB Infrastructure Developers #Market news

