 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

IRB Infra shares up on strong toll collection in March

Moneycontrol News
Apr 11, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST

Toll collection by the company’s wholly owned subsidiaries and joint venture under its private InvIT increased 21 percent YoY to Rs 3,699.91 crore in March 2023.

IRB Infra surges 4% on strong toll collection in March

Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers surged four percent on April 11 after the company reported strong toll collection for March 2023. At 9:18 am, shares of the company were trading 3.2 percent higher at Rs 26.71 on the BSE.

Toll collection by the company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries and joint venture under its private InvIT increased 21 percent YoY to Rs 3,699.91 crore in March 2023.

The entities under IRB Infrastructure Trust logged a 40 percent increase in toll collection at Rs 1,930.85 crore while the company’s subsidiaries raked in Rs 1,769.06 crores in toll collection, a rise of 5 percent YoY.

Catch up on all LIVE stock market updates here