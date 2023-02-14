IRB Infra shares decline 2% as shrinking margin keeps investors worried

Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers, one of India's leading road construction companies, were down 2 percent on February 14, despite the company's strong financial results for the quarter ended December 2022.

Shares of the company gained over 16 percent in the past three months, but investors seemed to be concerned about margin contraction.

At 11:24am, shares of the company traded 1.3 percent lower at Rs 287.30 on the BSE.

IRB Infra's operating margin, also known as EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amortisation) margin for the quarter was at 49.2 percent, down from 57.7 percent in the same period last year, leading to the negative reaction in trade today. The company's revenue and net profit saw strong growth in the quarter.

Moneycontrol News