IRB Infra makes first payment for Mumbai-Pune Expressway deal, stock up 7%

IRB Infrastructure Developers share price rallied more than 7 percent intraday on June 19 after the company obtained financial closure for the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, its first toll-operate-transfer (TOT) project.

"IRB MP Expressway Pvt Ltd, a special purpose vehicle (SPV), has successfully achieved financial closure for its first and India's largest TOT project Mumbai Pune Expressway," said the company in its BSE filing on June 18.

As a commitment towards the fee obligations in the concession agreement, the company said it had made paid the first tranche of Rs 6,500 crore as upfront sub-concession fee to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation.

"Achieving financial closure, amounting to a whopping Rs 6,610 crore debt for TOT project, in these difficult times was a massive ordeal, especially with more than half the stipulated time being tied away in lockdown," Chairman & Managing Director Virendra D Mhaiskar said.

The stock has surged 57 percent, so far, from its March lows. It was trading at Rs 72.75, up 4.30 percent, on the BSE at 1104 hours.

After having managed the concession for 15 years until August 2019, IRB Infra won the contract again in February 2020 for 10 years and two months.

This is India's single largest concession under the toll-operate-transfer model for tolling and O&M, which commenced from March 1, 2020.

"Total sub-concession fee amounts to Rs 8,262 crore, of which IRB Infra has paid MSRDC the upfront fee of Rs 6,500 crore. Further staggered payments of Rs 850 crore in year 2, Rs 850 crore in year 3 and Rs 62 crore in year 4 have been tied and will be made as per the concession guidelines," IRB said.

The Mumbai-based road developer reported a 25.8 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 154.32 crore for the quarter ended March 2020, as operations were impacted by the lockdown. However, exceptional gain and lower tax cost limited the profit decline.

"The numbers include one month of Tolling & O & M of the newly bagged Mumbai-Pune Expressway concession and exclude one month of contribution from nine assets transferred to IRB Private INVIT," IRB said.

Revenue from operations in Q4FY20 fell 18.7 percent to Rs 1,584.45 crore and EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) declined 13.8 percent to Rs 654.9 crore compared to same quarter last year.

Net profit amount after excluding exceptional items, was Rs 97 crore for the quarter and Rs 664 crore for FY20 respectively.

In the full year, reported profit stood at Rs 720.86 crore, down 15.2 percent and revenue at Rs 6,852.22 crore, up 2.2 percent over the previous year.