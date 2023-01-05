 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why investors fancy this infra stock

Dipti Sharma
Jan 05, 2023 / 11:35 AM IST

The company, which has an asset base of over Rs 60,000 crore, has lately been in the limelight for its stock split plan, fund-raising activity and stock rally

Investors have taken a shine to IRB Infrastructure Developers (IRB Infra), evident from the surge in shares of the integrated private toll roads and highways infrastructure developer.

On the stock split, IRB Infra’s board met on January 4 to consider the proposal for a sub-division or split of the existing equity shares of the company. It approved the subdivision of one equity share of Rs 10 each into 10 equity shares of Re 1 each.

In a stock split, a company increases the number of its outstanding shares.

Usually, companies split their stock to lower their trading price to a more comfortable range for investors and to increase the liquidity of trading in their shares.

“The stock split is expected to be a good sign as it will create enough liquidity and stability for the company’s stock in the market,” said Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research, Ventura Securities.