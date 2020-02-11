IRB Infra falls 1% despite likely winning of Mumbai-Pune Expressway contract again

Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers fell over a percent on February 11 despite a media report indicating that the company could be bagging Mumbai-Pune Expressway contract again.

The stock lost 5.5 percent from its intraday high. It closed at Rs 110.60, down Rs 1.50, or 1.34 percent on the BSE.

It had rallied 4 percent intraday, immediately after sources told CNBC-TV18 that the Mumbai-based road developer is set to bag the Mumbai-Pune Expressway again. But could not sustain those gains amid profit booking.

Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is set to award the Mumbai-Pune Expressway to IRB today, the report said, adding IRB and GIC consortium is expected to get tolling rights for next 10 years.

IRB Infrastructure told CNBC-TV18 that it has bid for the project and would await final outcome.

The company, which had run Mumbai-Pune Expressway between 2004-19, is expected to get investment from the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC).

MSRDC had invited fresh bids in 2019 for Mumbai-Pune Expressway.