Iran supply risk may keep crude oil higher in the upcoming week

Base metals recovered this week as a host of economic data from the United States to China eased concerns over the outlook for global growth. The second quarter US GDP growth rose to 4.2%, from 4.1% the previous quarter. The US economy is enjoying strong growth momentum due to the tax cut by the Trump administration.

As a result, the Federal Reserve may continue to raise interest rates in coming months. After a sharp rally, the dollar index experienced profit-booking this week. China’s manufacturing PMI continued to show expansion despite the escalating trade war between the US and China. Hence, base metals recovered.

Aluminum gained sharply as inventories plunged on the LME. In a significant development, Russia’s industry minister said the country would support aluminum giant Rusal against US sanctions put in place in April by purchasing the metal for state stocks.

However, trade tensions continued to dominate the global market. Latest reports say the Trump administration is planning to impose tariffs on additional Chinese goods worth $200 billion as early as next week. President Trump also threatened to pull out of the World Trade Organization if the US is not afforded better treatment. This contained gains in base metals.

Crude oil prices rose sharply this week as the US and Mexico reached a trade deal. Both the countries have been engaged in a war of words in the last couple of months. A supply risk emanates from Iran and Venezuela. Reports say that Iran’s crude oil exports are likely to drop by more than two million b/d in August (from 3.1 million in April) due to sanctions imposed by the US.

Venezuela’s crude oil production continues to drop while the militant risk to Libya’s production persists. The EIA continued to report a sharp decline in crude oil inventories. On the steep depreciation in the rupee, crude oil touched Rs.5,000 on the MCX.

Ahead, the outlook for crude oil is bullish. The IEA estimates crude oil prices to rise further on account of strong global demand from China and India. On the supply side, however, crude oil production in Iran and Venezuela are likely to decline.

Venezuela’s production has dropped sharply in recent years due to economic instability. Inventories are also declining rapidly. In the home market, the rupee continues to depreciate. This will push crude oil prices still higher.

OPEC and its allies will review the monitoring mechanisms of its output agreement at its Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee meeting in Algeria on September 23rd. Iraq has said it needs to increase crude exports and says it is ready to ship more as soon as OPEC agrees on members sharing a collective supply boost. OPEC and its allies agreed to increase oil production by about 1 million b/d.

But they did not provide details about how the production increase would be split between OPEC and non-OPEC. If Iraq’s exports increases then it might contain gains in crude. Overall, the outlook for crude oil is bullish.

