'Iran sanctions, slowing growth to push gold to new highs'

Comex gold ended with modest gains of around 0.64 percent week-on-week but MCX gold was down 0.6 percent, mainly due to a strong rupee.

On January 8, MCX gold hit an all-time high of Rs 41,293 per 10 gram, while Comex gold reached its highest level since April 2013 of above $1,600 an ounce.

For a brief period, Comex gold crossed $1,600 amid heightened tensions in the Middle East after the US killed the top commander of Iran military in drone attack. Iran retaliated by targeting US troops in Iraq, ratcheting up the tensions. The standoff cooled after the Iranian foreign minister said they didn’t want a war but would seek to protect their people.

US President Donald Trump, too, chose powerful economic sanctions instead of further military action against Iran.

The latest round of penalties is set to target multiple sectors of the Islamic Republic's economy, including construction, manufacturing, textiles and mining, and names eight top officials, some of whom were already on the sanctions list.

The dollar rebounded as couple of economic data from the US supported the greenback.

US non-manufacturing PMI for December stood at 55 against forecast of 54.5 and 53.9 a month ago. US' November trade deficit narrowed to $(-)43.1 from $(-)

46.9 a month ago. ADP employment change for December grew at 2,02,000 against a reading of 1,24,000 a month ago.

The US labour market seem to be losing momentum. Job gains cooled more than what was forecast and wages rose at the weakest annual pace since 2018, even as unemployment held at a half-century low.

Nonfarm payrolls rose 145,000 in December after a downwardly revised 2,56,000 advance the prior month.

The World Bank flagged caution on global growth, saying in a report that downside risks predominate due to worsening prospects in China and the euro area. The worldwide expansion will be 2.5 percent in 2020, the lender said in its latest survey, compared with a previous projection of 2.7 percent.

While the US and China will sign an initial trade deal on January 15, Trump said his administration will start negotiating the Phase 2 agreement soon but might wait to seal the deal after November's presidential election.

Another event that will be closely watched in Trump's impeachment trial, which moves to the Senate. Speaker Nancy Pelosi had said the House will send articles of impeachment against the president to the chamber this week after failing to wring concessions from Republicans.

The key US data expected during the week are December CPI and retail sales. Headline inflation probably picked up to 2.4 percent from 2.1 percent, consensus shows, while the core rate probably stayed at 2.3 percent.

Retail sales may have edged up to 0.3 percent from 0.2 percent, with core sales climbing to a 0.4 percent pace from zero.

Christine Lagarde's first European Central Bank meeting as the president in December suggested little chance of more stimulus this year, so January 16 minutes will be perused for details of her strategic review.

In the week gone by, Comex gold rose for the fifth straight week, the longest since July 2019. We expect the rally to continue this week, too, as the World Bank, in the latest report, downplayed growth prospects, US imposed heavy sanctions on Iran and weak American employment numbers.

(The author is Fundamental Research Analyst - Commodities at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers.)