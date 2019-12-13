IPO meter: Only 7 out of 15 stocks listed with double-digit gains this year

Out of 15 companies that launched their IPOs in 2019 only seven stocks listed with double-digit gains.

The issues that fared well were on the back of strong fundamentals of the company and in some of cases monopolistic market and niche business areas.

Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the only catering and ticket services provider to railways, witnessed the maximum listing gains of 101.3 percent on its first day - October 14. The

Rs 645-crore public issue was oversubscribed by 112 times during September 30-October 3.

It was a multibagger stock this year, rallying 172 percent so far.

The company has also diversified into other businesses, including non-railway catering and services such as e-catering, executive lounges and budget hotels. IRCTC is the only authorized entity by the Indian Railways to provide catering services to railways, online railway tickets and packaged drinking water at railway stations and trains in India.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, the subsidiary of Ujjivan Financial Services, was the second stock that saw strong gains of 56.8 percent in opening on December 12. The Rs 750-crore public issue was opened during December 2-4 and saw the highest subscription of 165.68 times since January 2018.

Ujjivan SFB has deep understanding of mass market serving unserved and underserved segments, experts feel.

"The experience of Ujjivan Financial Services as an erstwhile microfinance institution, coupled with the ability to address mass market customers will further aid Ujjivan Small Finance Bank to be among the leading players in Small Finance Banking space. With strong asset quality and attractive valuation, we have a positive view on a long-term perspective," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

Kerala-based private sector lender CSB Bank, erstwhile Catholic Syrian Bank, was the third company having double digit return on debut. It listed with a 41 percent premium at Rs 275 on December 4, but wiped out some gains due to profit booking and as a result it gained 14 percent so far.

The Rs 410-crore public issue of the bank was subscribed 87 times during November 22-26.

Among others, Affle India, IndiaMart InterMesh, Neogen Chemicals and Polycab India also listed with double digit gains in the range of 16.7-24.8 percent over their issue prices.

Their year-to-date returns were also strong with IndiaMart giving multibagger returns of 114.5 percent, Affle India 98 percent, Polycab India 84 percent and Neogen Chemicals 63 percent.

However, Sterling and Wilson Solar, Spandana Sphoorty Financial and MSTC were the worst performers on debut day, showing a loss of 10.3 percent, 3.7 percent and 7.5 percent, respectively, on opening.

Engineering services provider Sterling and Wilson Solar was also the biggest loser among newly listed entities in 2019 so far. It has lost 63 percent year-to-date due to delay in repayment of debts by promoters and high valuations.

But despite weak debut, Spandana Sphoorty Financial (up 39 percent) and MSTC (up 16 percent) managed to give double-digit returns so far in 2019.