IPOs have to be priced better, issuances to be up by 30% in 2023: Kotak's S Ramesh

Shailaja Mohapatra
Jan 12, 2023 / 06:20 PM IST

IPOs worth $9.5 billion were awaiting launch, while offers worth $6.6 billion had been filed with SEBI and were waiting for a go-ahead, Kotak Investment Banking has said

Primary market activity, which took a backseat in 2022 amid volatility and global macro concerns, is set to bounce back by 30 percent in 2023 but IPOS will have to be priced better, Kotak Investment Banking (KIB) said on January 12, sharing its outlook for the year.

The initial public offering (IPO) pipeline of $9.5 billion is awaiting launch and offers worth $6.6 billion are waiting to get the approval of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the firm said.

New-age tech companies fell out of favour and consumer, healthcare and financials took the centre stage in the IPO market of 2022.

"Given the major tech correction in global markets in CY22, investors will continue to focus on profitability in CY23," KIB Managing Director & CEO S Ramesh said.

"IPOs will have to be priced better as we are now in a buyer's market. I believe recalibration between growth and profitability has been happening," he added.