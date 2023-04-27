 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ipca Labs trades lower, US FDA flags norm violations at manufacturing facility

Moneycontrol News
Apr 27, 2023 / 10:51 AM IST

Shares of Ipca Laboratories have lost around 17 percent in three sessions as the Street was disappointed by the company's expensive acquisition of Unichem Laboratories.

Pharmaceutical company Ipca Laboratories was trading lower in the morning trade. The firm, which recently acquired a stake in Unichem Laboratories, received a Form 483 with three observations by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its formulations manufacturing unit in Silvassa.

The US FDA inspected the Silvassa manufacturing facility from April 18 to April 26, 2023.

The American drug regulator issues a Form 483 when a facility fails to comply with its manufacturing norms. Failing to comply with the required observations can lead to the issuance of a stricter Official Action Indicated (OAI) certificate or an import ban, which can delay drug launches.

Ipca Labs said in an exchange filing that it would submit a comprehensive response to FDA's observations within the stipulated time and shall work closely with the agency to resolve the issues at the earliest.