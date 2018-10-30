App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 02:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ipca Labs gains 6% on USFDA exemption for two APIs

Ipca Labs' two active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) exempted from import alerts by US Food and Drug Administration are Furosemide & Chloroquine Phosphate (CQP).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ipca Laboratories shares rallied 6 percent intraday Tuesday after a media report suggested that the company received exemption for two APIs from the US health regulator.

CNBC-TV18 reports quoting US FDA website that two active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) exempted from import alerts by US Food and Drug Administration are Furosemide & Chloroquine Phosphate (CQP).

Furosemide is used to treat fluid build-up due to heart failure, liver scarring, or kidney disease while CQP is anti-malarial drug.

Furosemide is worth $120 million product and CQP is about $40 million, CNBC-TV18 said.

Ipca's three manufacturing plants, which are US-focussed, have been under the import alert since 2015.

The USFDA had issued import alert for Ratlam API plant in January 2015 and for Silvassa & Pithampur plants in March 2015.

At 14:09 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 662.40, up Rs 17.35, or 2.69 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Oct 30, 2018 02:21 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Ipca Laboratories

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.