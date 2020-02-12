Ipca Labs at record close, up 6% on strong Q3 revenue growth

Shares of Ipca Laboratories ended at record closing high on February 12 after reporting strong revenue growth in October-December quarter 2019.

The stock closed at Rs 1,322, up Rs 74.20, or 5.95 percent, amid high volumes on the BSE. It has rallied more than 80 percent in the last one year.

The pharma company's third-quarter consolidated net profit grew by 24.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 197.6 crore driven by formulations business.

Revenue during the quarter increased 20.5 percent to Rs 1,213 crore compared to year-ago, with total formulations business rising 19 percent to Rs 839.06 crore YoY.

Domestic formulations segment registered a 15 percent growth YoY at Rs 485.6 crore and exports grew by 25 percent to Rs 585.6 crore in Q3FY20.

At operating level, consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 16.7 percent to Rs 273.7 crore, but margin contracted 70bps to 22.6 percent compred to year-ago.

In the nine-month period, the company reported a 50 percent YoY growth in profit at Rs 520.5 crore and 19.8 percent rise in revenue at Rs 3,575 crore.

EBITDA during the same period increased 19.6 percent to Rs 738.2 crore, and the margin maintained at 20.7 percent YoY.

Total formulations business grew by 16 percent to Rs 2,421 crore, while the domestic formulations segment growth stood at 15 percent YoY.