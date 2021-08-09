MARKET NEWS

Ipca Laboratories share price rises 4%; CLSA upgrades rating

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,455.55 on October 28, 2020 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,786.05 on February 23, 2021

August 09, 2021 / 12:13 PM IST
 
 
Ipca Laboratories share price rose 4 percent intraday on August 9 as global broking firm CLSA upgraded the stock's rating to outperform from sell and also raised the target price to Rs 2,400 a share.

The Q1FY22 results were above its and consensus forecasts and all business segments performed above expectations, CLSA said.

A lower OPEX once again drove the beat on EBITDA margin. However, the company’s 9-10 percent YoY revenue growth and 25 percent EBITDA margin guidance for FY22 have an upside risk.

CLSA raises target PE to 23.5x from 18x.

The company posted a 31 percent fall in its Q1 net profit at Rs 306.67 crore against Rs 445.68 crore in June 2020. Its revenue was up 2 percent at Rs 1,565.79 crore versus Rs 1,534.40 crore, YoY.

Morgan Stanley maintained an equal-weight rating, with the target at Rs 2,203 a share.

The company has significantly improved its core business over the last couple of years. The high margin and fair valuation multiples will cap profit growth beyond FY23. However, US remediation is unlikely in the near term, Morgan Stanley said.

At noon, Ipca Laboratories was quoting at Rs 2,235.30, up Rs 62.65, or 2.88 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,455.55 on October 28, 2020 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,786.05 on February 23, 2021. It is trading 8.97 percent below its 52-week high and 25.15 percent above its 52-week low.
first published: Aug 9, 2021 12:13 pm

