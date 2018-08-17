Ion Exchange locked in upper circuit after it wins Rs 438 cr order from Cairn

Ion Exchange hit the upper circuit in opening trade on Friday after the company reported that it has signed a contract for engineering, procurement, supply and construction of water treatment plant worth Rs 438.84 crore.

The stock was locked in upper circuit at Rs 410.35, up 5 percent on the BSE.

The company has received the order from Cairn Oil & Gas, a division of Vedanta.

For the quarter ended June, the company reported a net profit of Rs 10.9 crore, up 49.5 percent on a YoY basis. The company reported a net profit of Rs Rs 7.29 crore in the year-ago period.