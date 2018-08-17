App
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 11:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ion Exchange locked in upper circuit after it wins Rs 438 cr order from Cairn

The company has received the order from Cairn Oil & Gas, a division of Vedanta.

Ion Exchange hit the upper circuit in opening trade on Friday after the company reported that it has signed a contract for engineering, procurement, supply and construction of water treatment plant worth Rs 438.84 crore.

The stock was locked in upper circuit at Rs 410.35, up 5 percent on the BSE.

The company has received the order from Cairn Oil & Gas, a division of Vedanta.

For the quarter ended June, the company reported a net profit of Rs 10.9 crore, up 49.5 percent on a YoY basis. The company reported a net profit of Rs Rs 7.29 crore in the year-ago period.
First Published on Aug 17, 2018 11:09 am

