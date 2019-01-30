IOC Q3 net profit falls 78% to Rs 716 crore; revenue rises to Rs 1.6 L crore

Indian Oil Corporation has reported a fall of 78 percent in its net profit for the December quarter to Rs 716 crore against Rs 3,247 crore that the company reported last quarter.

Its revenues grew 6 percent to Rs 1.6 lakh crore against Rs 1.5 lakh crore last quarter.

The earnings before interest, depreciation, and amortization fell 47 percent to Rs 3,609.5 crore against Rs 6,761.8 crore in the previous quarter.

The operating margin fell to 2.3 percent from 4.5 percent in September quarter.

Average gross refining margin (GRM) for the period April-December 2018 is $5.83 per barrel.

At 14:00 hrs Indian Oil Corporation was quoting at Rs 135.00, down Rs 2.50, or 1.82 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 138.00 and an intraday low of Rs 132.70.