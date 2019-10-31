App
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 04:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IOC Q2 profit plunges 84.3% to Rs 563.4 crore on high inventory losses

The revenue during the quarter fell 15.1 percent sequentially to Rs 1.11 lakh crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) reported standalone net profit at Rs 563.4 crore for the July-September period, an 84.3 percent quarter-on-quarter drop due to higher inventory losses.

The oil-marketing company's profit stood at Rs 3,596 crore in the same period last year. The fall was despite lower tax cost, which was Rs 251 crore for the quarter against Rs 1,783.3 crore in the June quarter.

"Higher inventory losses led to lower profits this time. Inventory losses for the quarter stood at Rs 1,807 crore against Rs 2,300 crore of gains in the June quarter," Chairman Sanjiv Singh said at a press conference.

Close

"Lower cracks also led to lower GRMs in Q2."

The calculated gross refining margin (GRM) stood at $1.25 a barrel for the September quarter. The company had reported GRM at $4.69 a barrel in the April-June period.

The revenue during the quarter fell 15.1 percent sequentially to Rs 1.11 lakh crore.

At operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) plunged 57.2 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 3,572 crore and margin contracted 320bps QoQ to 3.2 percent in Q2FY20.

Numbers were far lower than analyst expectations. Profit was estimated at Rs 3,517 crore on revenue of Rs 1.24 lakh crore for the quarter and EBITDA was expected at Rs 7,639 crore, with margin at 6 percent, according to an average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

First Published on Oct 31, 2019 04:18 pm

tags #Indian Oil Corporation #IOC #Results

